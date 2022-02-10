Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.22. 503,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 252,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

