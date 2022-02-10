WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $171.50. 18,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,527. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

