Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.91.

WPM traded down C$1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 509,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,347. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.99. The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

