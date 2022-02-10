Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $10.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $24.05 million and $4.37 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.43 or 0.00023140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.57 or 0.07119434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,951.64 or 0.99742242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006151 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,306,516 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

