WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99. 2,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

