WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.26

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.26 and traded as high as $53.85. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 319,661 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

