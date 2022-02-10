Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,096.30 ($68.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.07) to GBX 6,000 ($81.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 297 ($4.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,867 ($65.81). The stock had a trading volume of 313,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,637.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.68), for a total value of £456,100 ($616,768.09).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

