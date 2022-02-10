Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE KT opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

