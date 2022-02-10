WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $2.06 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

