Woodcoin Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $6,661.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,825.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.44 or 0.07081413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00311892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.00789138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00079855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00414780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.