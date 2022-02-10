Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $43,838.51 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $43,838.51 or 1.00030481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.48 billion and approximately $239.21 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00407583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 261,914 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.