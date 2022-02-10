WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1821972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

