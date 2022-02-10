XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NYSE XPO opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $42,132,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

