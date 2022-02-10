Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 64,276 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Gad sold 91,031 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $690,925.29.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 115,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

