Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 305.45 ($4.13) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.61.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.