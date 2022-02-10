Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.34% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 305.45 ($4.13) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.61.
About Yamana Gold
