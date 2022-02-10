YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0040 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $107,446.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

