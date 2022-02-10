Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGLE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 792,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $178.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

