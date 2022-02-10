Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.