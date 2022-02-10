Zacks: Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HITI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

HITI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 636,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46. High Tide has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

