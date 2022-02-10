Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.