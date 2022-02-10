Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.
