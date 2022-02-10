Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.04. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.07.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.