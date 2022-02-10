Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.62. 1,794,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,903. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $159.85 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51,800.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $248,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.