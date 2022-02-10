Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talos Energy.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

TALO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 1,471,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,466. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Talos Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,699 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Talos Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

