Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $35.55 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.