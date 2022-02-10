Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $32.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $33.13 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.85, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

