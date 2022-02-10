Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post $538.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.70 million to $575.50 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

