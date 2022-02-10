Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $58.54 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duke Realty by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.