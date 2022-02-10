Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.56. 18,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.