Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 164,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.