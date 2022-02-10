Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,485 shares of company stock worth $153,146. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $194.22. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

