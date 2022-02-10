Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.63. 948,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,776 shares of company stock worth $5,252,399. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 161.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.