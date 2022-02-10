Zacks: Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.