Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,930. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

