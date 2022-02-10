Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 415,057 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.