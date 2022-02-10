Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.59 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $72.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $281.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.53 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

