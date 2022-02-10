Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

