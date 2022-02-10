Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 237,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

