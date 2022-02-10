Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.50 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

