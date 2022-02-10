Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essent Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 675,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 860,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

