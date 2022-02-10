Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

