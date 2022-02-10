Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,193. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

