Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $607.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

