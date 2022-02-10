Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ReneSola by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 75,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,443. The company has a market capitalization of $402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.