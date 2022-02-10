Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post $10.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce earnings of $10.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.95 and the highest is $11.98. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $35.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.57 to $36.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $53.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.66 to $53.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL traded up $22.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,089.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,265.89. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.