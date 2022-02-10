Zacks Investment Management Buys 799 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

