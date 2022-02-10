Zacks Investment Management Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

