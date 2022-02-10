Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $267.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

