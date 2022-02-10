Zacks Investment Management Purchases 558 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $341.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

