Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

