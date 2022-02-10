Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXAHY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

AXA stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 73,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,041. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.